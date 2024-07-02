BTS Kim Seok-Jin to Represent South Korea at Paris Olympics 2024 as Torchbearer: All You Need to Know About This Tradition

After completing his 18-month mandatory military service in South Korea, BTS's Jin made a triumphant return with a heartwarming gesture—a free hug event! The beloved K-pop star embraced 1,000 lucky fans, spreading warmth and joy. The event on June 13th also featured an impromptu performance of his hit songs, a delightful "Eat with Jin" segment, and a lively dance session to the popular JK song "Seven." One more exciting news for Jin's fans is that he will be representing South Korea in Paris 2024 Summer Olympics as a Torchbearer.

On Tuesday, Dispatch reported that Jin will be flying to France to participate in the Summer Olympics. However, the exact date and location of his participation remain undisclosed. The Paris Olympics flame, which was lit in Greece, reached France last month and will travel through various cities before arriving at the opening ceremony venue on July 27.

This event marks Jin’s first international commitment following his discharge from the military. The announcement of his involvement in the Paris Summer Olympics 2024 has thrilled fans, who took to social media platform X to express their excitement. Comments ranged from expressions of pride to enthusiastic anticipation, with fans celebrating Jin’s representation of South Korea on such a significant global stage.

In addition to his Olympic involvement, Jin is set to appear on the variety show "It’s Good to Get a Good Rest." He recently shared on Weverse that he has been busy with recording and filming since completing his military training. Jin assured fans that he is gradually working on plans he made during his service and that final products will be released in the coming months. He expressed his commitment to balancing his public appearances with his main job, asking fans for their patience.

What is Olympic Torch Relay?

The Olympic Torch Relay is a long-standing tradition where the Olympic flame is carried by relay from Olympia, Greece to the host city of the Olympic Games. The torchbearers are selected individuals who have the honor of carrying the flame for a portion of the relay.

How and why they are chosen?

They are chosen to represent the Olympic ideals and embody the spirit of the Games. Famous athletes, promising young competitors, and other symbolic figures have lit the Olympic cauldron as the final torchbearer. In 2024, 11,000 torchbearers will carry the flame across France for the Paris Olympics, representing diversity in society. The first and last torchbearers hold special significance, with the final one lighting the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

Torchbearers are selected by the Olympic organizing committee and its partners based on their commitment to sport, community, and collective social values. An Olympic torchbearer is an individual entrusted with the honor of carrying the Olympic flame for a portion of its journey to the host city, representing the Olympic spirit and ideals. Being chosen as a torchbearer is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.