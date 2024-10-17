BTS Rapper J-Hope Completes 18 Months Mandatory Military Service, Jin Welcome With Flower of Bouquet (Watch Videos)

South Korean singer and rapper J-hope was scheduled to complete his mandatory military service on October 17th, 2024. Today, the whole fandom, aka ARMY, is decked out to welcome him to his civilian life. Hope is the second BTS member after BTS Jin to complete his military service. During his service, he served as an instructor at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province. BTS Jin, his only brother, went to welcome Hope at his training unit with a bouquet of flowers. Videos of J-hope coming out of his training center have gone viral on social media.

BTS's J-hope expressed gratitude to ARMY and the media in his first interview, receiving praise online for his kindness. He blew kisses to fans for their support. Meanwhile, Jin, being his usual playful self, held a bunch of microphones in front of J-hope to help him speak comfortably to the media. Currently Welcome Back J-hope is trending on social media.

Watch Videos Of J-hope Coming Out Of His Training Unit.

Nhìn jin hài thực sự ấy. Trời qươi jin ơi là jin 😂#JIN#JHOPEpic.twitter.com/zLewEqCNBL — ᵇᵗˢ⟭⟬ ℓα¢нιмσℓαℓα⁀𝓣𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓮 ᶜᵘᵗᵉ🐥🪖 (@thanh01112002) October 17, 2024

#jhope is officially discharged from the military and is welcomed back home by #JIN with a giant bouquet of flowers! 👏🪖🏡👨‍🎤💐 🔥👑👑🤎



WELCOME BACK J-HOPE #JHOPEisback@BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/FpoZAsSSS8 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) October 17, 2024

😭💕

Después de 18 meses en el ejército

aún sigue siendo tan él, amo que lo

primero que haya hecho al salir sea

lo que más ama, bailar



OUR PIECE OF PEACE IS HERE 🦋#jhope WELCOME BACK J-HOPE#제이홉#OurPieceofPeaceisHerepic.twitter.com/h4I5Q3Y3G0 — 💚💕 ƬεŦʏ_ᗯƐᒪᑕOᗰƐ ᗷᗩᑕƘ HOᗷƖ 🦋✨️ (@stephany_bts7) October 17, 2024

Big Hit Music has released an official statement about J-Hope's upcoming military discharge. They announced that he is close to completing his active-duty service and will be discharged soon, coinciding with a time when many other soldiers will also finish their service. The company clarified that there will be no special events on this day and kindly asked fans to refrain from visiting the discharge site to ensure safety and prevent overcrowding. Instead, fans are encouraged to welcome J-Hope from a distance and show their support.

Big Hit Music expressed their gratitude for the continuous support and love fans have shown J-Hope and assured that they will keep supporting him in the future. J-Hope enlisted in April, becoming the second BTS member to serve after Jin. During his service, he worked as an instructor at the 36th Infantry Division Recruit Training Center in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

A month before his discharge, J-Hope posted a reflective message on Weverse, sharing his pride and emotions regarding his military experience. He noted that although time felt slow, he created many cherished memories.

Meanwhile, Suga started his military service on September 22, 2023, and is expected to be discharged in March 2025. Other BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—who enlisted in December 2023, are anticipated to complete their service and return by June 2025. With several members enlisting around the same time, fans can look forward to a group comeback in mid-2025.