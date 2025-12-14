BTS Shares OT7 Photos From Practise Session; Are They Preparing for Much-Awaited Comeback?

After long wait BTS army (fans) finally got their much awaited reunion ahead of their much anticipated comeback. In frame all seven members were seen posing for the camera giving their fans pleasant surprise K-pop group gave fans an unexpected gift. Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all appeared together in new photos shared by members. Looking at the images shared by members, it seems that band is preparing for their 2026 comeback.

Photos are taken in practise hall suggesting group had an intense practice session. Suga shared a candid photo of himself seated while Jimin leaned into the frame with a microphone, a moment fans found particularly significant.

After photos went viral, fans flooded social media with emotional messages, celebrating the group's reunion. Comments included sentiments like, "Finally all 7 in the same frame, my family is BACK," and "Seven years get added to my lifespan every time tannies post an OT7 selca." Another fan noted the significance of their return, writing, "All 7 of them enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023... All 7 of them together on December 12, 2025."