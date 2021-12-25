BTS' Suga tests positive for COVID-19

Popular Korean band BTS' Suga has tested positive for COVID-19.

As per E! News, the group's record label Big Hit Music shared the news in a message posted to the fan community platform Weverse on Friday.

The company shared that the 28-year-old artist took the COVID-19 test upon returning to South Korea from the United States on Thursday and received the results while he was quarantining. Big Hit Music noted Suga had no contact with his bandmates Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

According to the statement, Suga had several personal engagements in the US amid BTS' period of rest, which was announced on December 6 as an opportunity for the artists "to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy" and to "spend the holiday season with their families."

The message also said that Suga took a PCR test before leaving the US, which came back negative.

Big Hit Music said Suga had completed his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in late August, making his coronavirus case a breakthrough one. The organisation said that Suga is practising self-care at home in accordance with the guidelines of healthcare authorities.

"The company places the artists' health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery," the statement read.

"We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement added.

After learning about Suga's diagnosis, several fans took to social media to send the artist their well-wishes. "Get well soon," one social media user tweeted. Added another, "Wishing for a quick and speedy recovery."

( With inputs from ANI )

