BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung's Nose Declared 'Most Popular' by Rhinoplasty Surgeon

BTS V, also known as Kim Taehyung, is adored by many for his talent, causing fans to swoon over his appearance. He is a beloved member of the group and in 2023, he was named the top Korean celebrity on KingChoice's 'Most Handsome Men in the World 2023'. V's nose is considered one of his most attractive features, a sentiment echoed not just by fans but also by Dr. Lee Byung-hoe, a renowned rhinoplasty surgeon.

Recently one video of Dr. Lee went viral on social media where he talked about BTS’ V’s nose and how it stands out as one of the best ones. In AlKpop report, Dr. Lee highlighted the significant influence of Kim Taehyung, commonly known as V from BTS, on the choices of male individuals seeking plastic surgery consultations. Dr. Lee emphasized that V's nose has become a particularly popular model among those considering cosmetic enhancements.

According to Dr. Lee, male patients often express a preference for a naturally masculine nose, characterized by a straight profile extending seamlessly from the bridge to the tip. V's nose embodies this desired aesthetic, making it a sought-after option for individuals contemplating nasal refinement procedures. Dr. Lee elaborated, stating, "Despite V's overall high and straight nose bridge, when viewed from the front, it possesses considerable volume. The tip of his nose exhibits a strong rounded feel rather than a pointed one. Thus, his nose is soft yet features a clear T-zone, contributing to a distinctly masculine appearance."

Additionally, it was announced on November 22, 2023, through Weverse by Big Hit that V, alongside RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, had commenced the mandatory military service enlistment procedure. V officially began his service on December 11 and, following extended military training, was assigned to the 'Ssangyong Unit' within the 2nd Corps on February 8, 2024. In this capacity, he serves under the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps.