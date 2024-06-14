Bujji on the Move! Kalki 2898 AD's Futuristic Vehicle Cruises Ahmedabad Streets

Making its way into the hearts of audiences well before the film’s release is ‘Kalki 2898 AD’s fifth hero, the futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’. This Indian engineering marvel, weighing six tons, is currently on a nationwide tour and has now arrived in Ahmedabad, following grand appearances in Chennai and Mumbai.

Bujji will be taking a hault in Ahmedabad on 13th June 2024 at Udgam School, where a special event will also feature a screening of B&B: Bujji and Bhairava for children. Earlier this month, the ‘Meet Bujji’ event in Mumbai introduced the life-size futuristic vehicle to thousands of fans and media personnel. ‘Bujji’ made a grand entrance in the Juhu neighborhood, cruising around the iconic Juhu Beach and capturing the hearts of onlookers.

Playing a pivotal role in the film, ‘Bujji’ is the trusted best friend of Prabhas’s character, Bhairava. This bond is explored in the prelude B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, available on Amazon Prime Video. Despite their contrasting personalities – Bujji's cool logic clashing with Bhairava's chaotic charm, they find themselves united by a shared dream and a wild adventure that will test their newfound bond. This prelude introduces audiences to the characters and their relationship, further building anticipation for the film. The spectacular launch event for the futuristic vehicle took place in Hyderabad a few weeks ago, marking the vehicle's introduction to the world.

The hype is real after the explosive trailer launch for Kalki 2898 AD. The movie promises to transport us to a visually breathtaking 2898, a world teetering on the edge with the awakening of a legendary warrior. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD features a strong cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This Pan-India, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle is set to hit the screens on 27th June 2024.