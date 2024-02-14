Burglars Return Tamil Film Director M. Manikandan's Awards with Apology Note

Burglars who stole cash, gold jewellery, and medals from the residence of national award-winning Tamil film director M. Manikandan had a change of heart, returning only the medals with a note of apology.

The unexpected turn of events occurred Monday night when the burglars made a surprise appearance at the director's house in Usilampatti. They left the stolen medals along with a handwritten apology note in a polythene carry bag at the entrance before slipping away unnoticed, as confirmed by a senior police official on Tuesday.

Despite the return of the medals, Rs one lakh in cash and five sovereigns of gold stolen from Manikandan's residence on February 8 were not recovered. The apology note, penned in Tamil on a ruled scrap paper, expressed remorse, stating, "Sir, forgive us, your hard work is yours."

Manikandan gained prominence with his film "Kaaka Muttai" (The Crow’s Egg), which clinched the Best Children’s Film award at the 62nd National Film Awards. Additionally, his film "Kadaisi Vivasayi" (The Last Farmer) was honored with the Best Feature Film award at the 69th National Film Awards.