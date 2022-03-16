C. Sathya's single-track album 'Pogadhe' released

Chennai, March 16 Music director C Sathya, for the first time, has released a single-track album titled 'Pogadhe', featuring actress Ammu Abirami in the lead role.

The song has garnered attention because this is the first time that Sathya, who is scoring music for a series of movies, has found the time to score music for a single.

Set in the backdrop of nature, the song which has been directed by Rasu Ranjith, who had earlier wielded the megaphone for the 2021 film 'Theethum Nandrum', is aimed at expressing and spreading love.

Penned by Lavarathan, a fast-growing lyricist in Tamil cinema, the song has been rendered by Shivai Vyas, one of the music composers of the Salman Khan-starrer 'Race 3'.

On what made him try his hands at a single, Sathya says, "It is mainly because of requests from my fans. They were continously asking me on my social media pages to do an album. Hence, to fulfil their wish, I have done 'Pogadhe'."

Talking about the song, Sathya says, "The whole process from ideation to execution to final product took us one month. The song has taken shape very well and everyone has given their best. I am sure this will be welcomed by all."

The song was released on Wednesday to coincide with Ammu Abirami's birthday (March 16).

Interestingly, the song will also have an NFT release on NBICOIN.COM.

