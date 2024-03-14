CAA Rules: Arvind Kejriwal Has Proved That He Is a Big Enemy of Hindus, Says Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and actor Manoj Tiwari has lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriewal while responding to the Delhi chief minister's criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) implemented by the Centre on Monday. In an interview to news agency ANI, Tiwari claimed that he Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo has proved that he is a big enemy of Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis. The Bhojpuri superstar said ..CAA law is meant to give citizenship...But Arvind Kejriwal is spreading lies and hatred...They (refugees) will not get a 'Raj Mahal' like you (Kejriwal) but they will get an accommodation under the PM Awas scheme as they also have a right to live."

Arvind Kejriwal this week reiterated his earlier remarks on the CAA stating that more migration will now take place than what happened after independence. He added that law and order would collapse and subsequently lead to a rise in thefts, robberies, and rapes. On Wednesday, he said the implementation of the CAA ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was a "dirty vote bank politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party and asserted that people want this law to be repealed. "There are 3.5 crore minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The BJP wants to spend the money of our people in settling poor migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh by giving them houses and jobs here," Arvind Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal further alleged that the CAA was a BJP move to “strengthen its vote bank in states where it has less chances of winning”. “…That is why the BJP wants to give them citizenship…because then it will provide accommodation to these people in every part of the city, especially in those places where BJP does not have strength…then it will get votes from those people… maybe not in the upcoming polls but it will get benefit in the next polls. I don’t know if this is right or not…but the biggest question here is why is the BJP doing this?”Kejriwal also referred to the government falling in Haryana, saying it failed to provide education and jobs to its citizens, forcing them to go to “a war-hit country like Israel for jobs”.

He also alleged that in the last 10 years, several top businessmen who provided jobs to hundreds of people have moved out of the country. “If the BJP wants to bring people from outside, bring them [the businessmen] back…they will provide jobs to our citizens…They have money, they will invest in the country, open new factories, and provide jobs…but what kind of behaviour is this? You want to bring Bangladeshis, Pakistanis and Afghanistanis and give them our rights, our jobs and houses?… Today, the BJP is saying it will give citizenship to the people who came to India in 2014….no…this is just the beginning, it will go on and a large number of intruders will enter our country and snatch our rights…our kids’ rights…In the next election, they will say those who came to the country in 2024 will get citizenship…this is very dangerous for the country,” he said.



