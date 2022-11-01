'Cake fight': Katrina, Siddhant celebrate Ishaan Khatter's birthday

Mumbai, Nov 1 As Ishaan Khatter turned 27 on Tuesday, 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi made it memorable for him.

The three were seen celebrating Ishaan's birthday in a restaurant in Mumbai. The two even smeared some chocolate cake on Ishaan's face. Katrina looked like a Barbie as she chose a bubble gum pink ensemble. Siddhant wore a white hoodie paired with jeans and the birthday boy looked every inch dapper as he wore a casual burnt orange shirt paired with black jeans.

Right behind the actors, posters of their film 'Phone Bhoot', which is all set to hit the screen on November 4, can be seen.

'Phone Bhoot' is a horror comedy film directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their own production house Excel Entertainment. It also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha playing supporting roles.

