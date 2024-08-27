'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday-starrer first track 'Vekh Sohneyaa' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : After receiving good response to the trailer, makers of the Ananya Panday starrer 'Call Me Bae' unveiled the first track 'Vekh Sohneyaa' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, makers treated fans with music video and captioned the post, "Here's a 'Bae' approved track you shouldn't miss.#VekhSohneyaa out now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_Kghvku_oO/

Composed, written, and performed by the dynamic duo Charan and Bombay the Artist, which also marks their musical debut on an OTT, produced by Dishant.

The music video captured Ananya a.k.a Bae as she steps into her new life in Mumbai. In the midst of the hustle and bustle, Bae learns more about herself through her close-knit friendships and her new beau.

"The love and enthusiasm for the trailer has been overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better introduction to my character Bella and the series. From the moment I first heard 'Vekh Sohneyaa,' I've been hooked, it has truly captured my heart and been on repeat in my playlist. Big kudos to the music team for creating such a vibe that's got everyone, including me, grooving!", shared Ananya Panday.

Charan, the singer, composer and co-writer of the track added, "'Vekh Sohneyaa' is about the beauty of self-discovery and finding love in unexpected ways. We wanted to create an experience that mirrors the emotional journey of the series, captures the essence of Ananya's character and the vibrant spirit of BomBae!"

Lending her voice to Vekh Sohneyaa, singer, lyricist and composer Bombay the Artist, shared, "It's been a fantastic experience bringing 'Vekh Sohneyaa' to life. The track pulls you into the world of Call Me Bae from its first note and is all about the vibrant vibes of BomBae and Bella's journey - that is fast paced yet soulful! I am thrilled for the audience to step into the world of Call Me Bae with this track."

Makers recently unveiled the laughter and emotion-packed trailer of the comedy series.

The trailer begins with a glimpse into Bae's lavish lifestyle in New Delhi. However, her privileged and glamourous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. The scene shifts to the bustling streets of Mumbai, where Bae must now fend for herself. Upbeat music sets audience to witness Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai.

A Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series has been directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has also written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair.

'Call Me Bae' is scheduled to be released on Prime Video on September 6.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor