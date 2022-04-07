Camila Cabello shares how therapy changed her life

Singer-actor Camila Cabello, who has been vocal about battling anxiety, opened up about how therapy changed her life.

In an interview with E! News, Camila talked about her struggles with anxiety and how she ultimately resolved them by seeking help.

"There was a time where my anxiety felt so bad, I was like, 'I don't feel like I can go in the studio. I don't feel like I can work. I don't know. And so, the only way for me to go to work every day was to be honest and be myself. And if I didn't go to work and was just waiting for myself to feel better before I did that...it's just a paralysing feeling," she said.

She added, "My life was so bad and so painful that I was like, 'If you tell me that eating s--t off the ground will make me feel better, I will do it,'" she shared. "I was like, 'Yes, of course, therapy. All of it."

A few days ago, she even talked about her struggles with body image issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

