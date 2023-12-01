Campus Beats Season 3 returns with Ishaan and Netra's sizzling chemistry

Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service today unveiled the trailer of the third and final season of its much loved teen drama original series Campus Beats. With the first two seasons of the drama receiving applause from the critics and viewers, captivating them with a blend of drama, romance, mystery and dance - the new season is set to bring a pulsating grand finale featuring Ishaan and Netra’s sizzling chemistry, intense dance battles and new equations. The third season is all set to take forward the romance and mystery on Amazon miniTV from 05 December for free. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the high-drama moments of the students at M.A.D. with romance, rage, dance, and danger. The third season takes a thrilling turn and it delves deeper into the lives of Ishaan and Netra as they stand against each other, enraged with turbulent emotions - this season they are at war! The relationships take turns with new dynamics, secrets and fierce drama igniting the intensity of war among the two rival gangs in college. In addition to the high dose of entertainment and an array of emotions, the third season of Campus Beats will cater to the romantics amidst thrill and hair-raising moments.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, talking about the third season, said, “The first two seasons of Campus Beats have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the next edition. Amazon miniTV is delighted to bring such an amazing and entertaining project to our content library. It has been an intriguing journey with Ishaan and Netra’s on-screen chemistry, keeping viewers engrossed. The third season is the final chapter, opening for a grand finale with more drama, romance, passion, mystery, rage, and fierce face-offs.”Expressing his excitement for the finale, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “I am thrilled to be back as Ishaan in Campus Beats and see how the character has grown stronger and more focused over the seasons. He is gaining new dimensions in his relationships and is ready to conquer the dancing throne despite his love for Netra. The story will interestingly unfold all the drama with new twists and lots of dancing, concluding the finale of Ishaan and Netra’s journey. I hope the viewers will shower this season with love and support as they did for the past seasons of Campus Beats.”

Created by Palki Malhotra, the series features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles. The third season of Campus Beats will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 5 December 2023