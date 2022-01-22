'Can never fill the void you feel': Sutapa Sikdar shares how terribly Babil misses late father Irrfan Khan

It's been a year since iconic actor Irrfan Khan left for his heavenly abode, but he is fondly remembered by his friends, fans and family members.

The late actor who shared two sons--Babil and Ayaan Khan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar is being terribly missed by his family members.

Reminiscing the good old days and their conversations, Sutapa, on Saturday shared an emotional post on her Instagram handle.

She posted a throwback picture featuring Babil and Irrfan on a film set. Sharing the candid snap, Sutapa reflected on the father-son bond and how they discussed every aspect of life.

"When father and son work on the same film 'on' and 'off' camera - I don't know what they were discussing but it always seemed like a life or death matter (whether it be the difference in the taste of today's nimbu Pani to that of yesterday's or perhaps some actual existential inquiry)," she captioned the post.

Continuing with her note, Sutapa also mentioned how Babil terribly misses those conservations with his late father.

"Irrfan do you miss our conversations? Babil misses these terribly. may you give me the place of second best conversation companion in your life Babil atam. I know I can never fill the void you feel. #parenting#irrfan#fatherson#babilkhan," Sutapa wrote.

Irrfan died in April last year, after battling a long fight with cancer. He was 53 when he breathed his last.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's 'Qala'. Recently, he also revealed that he is a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.

( With inputs from ANI )

