Canadian actor dies after undergoing 12 surgeries, spending 1.8 crores

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who underwent 12 plastic surgeries to look like BTS' singer Jimin, died at the age of 22, Daily Mail reported. The actor died on April 23 in a South Korean hospital after suffering complications from the cosmetic procedures he had a few months ago.

His publicist informed that he went into surgery on Saturday night to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in in November 2022. However, after the surgery, he developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died a few hours later. Mr. Colucci reportedly moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 to pursue a career in the K-pop industry, his publicist Eric Blake said. He spent $220,000 ( Rs 1,80,36,810) on 12 cosmetic procedures which include a facelift, a nose job, lip reduction, an eye lift, and other minor surgeries.

Before the surgery, the actor had dark blond hair and blue eyes. He was 6 feet tall. Mr. Blake added that the actor was aware of the risks involved with the jaw implant surgery but insisted on continuing the procedure as he was "insecure about his looks".He had a very square jawline and chin, and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide. He wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks," Mr Blake said.It's reported that Mr. Colucci was in South Korea to star in the Korean drama Pretty Lies. He played one of the main characters an international student. The show is set to be released on a US streaming service in October.