Cannes 2023: After debuting in gown, Esha Gupta steals hearts in all-black ensemble

Cannes [France], May 19 : Actor Esha Gupta is making sure that she unleashes her fashionable avatar at Cannes 2023 in the best way.

The 'Jannat 2' star stole attention at the opening night party in a sultry black bodycon dress.

Recently, Esha took to Instagram and shared pictures of her new look. She wrote, "Nights in Cannes!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsavVGrplWv/

The 'Rustom' actor sizzled on the red carpet on the second day of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as well.

The black outfit had a silver neck holder strap that had rhinestones attached. She accentuated her ensemble with a silver clutch. Esha wore subtle smokey eyeshadow with a soft makeup look. While for the hairdo, she kept her hair natural with a low bun with strands pulled back from her face.

She made her debut in a white gown with a thigh-high slit on Tuesday. The dress was highlighted with a collar and delicate lace flowers on the neck.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Besides Esha, other Bollywood divas including Aishwarya, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur have also marked their presence at Cannes 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor