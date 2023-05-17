Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela sports a crocodile necklace at 76th edition; see how netizens reacted

Cannes [France], May 17 : Actor Urvashi Rautela never leaves a chance to be in the headlines. Her appearance at the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival became the talk of the town over her unique fashion style.

On Tuesday, Urvashi hit the Cannes red carpet wearing a pink ruffle gown. However, it was her crocodile choker that caught the attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Urvashi's Cartier crocodile jewellery evoked mixed reactions from the netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

While some appreciated the actress for bringing something unique to the red carpet, a section of social media users trolled her over her style.

"Urvashi is never afraid of experimenting with different things," a social media user commented.

"Oh My God! it's looking too funny," another user wrote.

"Hahahaha.. this is hilarious," another one commented.

The opening ceremony of Cannes 2023 also saw Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chillar debuting at the prestigious film festival.

Sara chose to go desi in a regal Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with a veil over her head.

Speaking to the shutterbugs present on the red carpet, the actor said, "Nervous...I've always aspired to be here someday, and I can't believe I'm here. It's a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

On the other hand, Manushi opted for a white gown by Fovari.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor