Cannes Film Festival 2023: Urvashi Rautela's blue lipstick look reminds netizens of Aishwarya Rai

Cannes [France], May 19 Actor Urvashi Rautela attended the screening of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' wearing a cream and blue gown with her lips in blue at the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

On the third day of the festival, Urvashi wore a corset dress by renowned designer Said Kobeisy with exaggerated off-shoulder sleeves, but it was her makeup that stole the show. The dress' exceptional craftsmanship and the feathers that cascaded down its skirt produced a dramatic yet beautiful effect. What grabbed the attention was that she matched the blue colour on her gown with the shade of her lipstick. She tied up her hair in a side-parted bun and wore exquisite diamonds.

Well, the actress is already drawing attention for her look and after she posted pictures on Instagram, many of her fans recalled Aishwarya's look in purple lipstick. At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya stunned everyone by walking the red carpet in a purple lip colour and an off-shoulder pastel flowery gown. Now, Urvashi has also opted for an electrifying blue and made a bold appearance at Cannes.

One of her fans wrote, "Aishwarya ka purple lipstick bhi pasand aaya tha mujhe par woh troll hue thi (I also liked Aishwarya's purple lipstick but she got trolled)"

She also made headlines when during the event, some attendees and the French paparazzi made a mistake by referring to Urvashi as Aishwarya Rai and calling her by Aishwarya's name.

After the video went viral, many social media users commented on it. One of them wrote, "Why is she nodding her head as if she is Aishwarya"

Another mentioned, "See her reaction when she heard being called Aishwarya"

Previously, Urvashi's alligator necklace garnered attention. She paired it with the pink ruffle gown.

