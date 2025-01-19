"Can't imagine glueing more story...": Director Whannell not to make sequel of 'Invisible Man'

Washington [USA], January 19 : Director Leigh Whannell admitted that he is so content with the climax of 2020's 'Invisible Man' that he doesn't want to make its sequel despite its potential success at the box office, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Whannell who is a co-creator of the 'Saw' franchise said that he understands the excitement of the studios to push for the sequel but as an artist, he feels no need to go forward with the project.

"I can't imagine glueing more story onto [The Invisible Man]. I was so happy with Invisible Man's ending that I just don't feel the artistic need to go forward with it," Whannell admits.

"The studio might look at that and say, 'Well, we feel like it should keep going because we want to make more money.' But on an artistic level, I'm like, 'That's a nice closed door there. Let's just leave it closed." added Whannell as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Loosely based on HG Well's 18987 novel, the film is a reboot of the 1933 film of the same name. It starred Elisabeth Moss in the lead roles. Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid and Harriet Dyer in the supporting roles.

It stars Julia Garner and formerly had Ryan Gosling linked to the starring role, is produced by Blumhouse and Motel Movies.

Meanwhile, the director Leigh Whannell is currently garnering appreciation for his film 'Wolf Man' which was released in theatres on January 17.

The film that reimagines the iconic Universal monster is produced by Jason Blum, with executive producers Mel Turner, Bea Sequeira, Ken Kao, Whannell, and Gosling.

The plot follows a family man seeking to protect his wife and daughter from a werewolf, only to become infected and slowly transform into a creature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor