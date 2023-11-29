“Can’t imagine this journey without any of them” shares Urvi Singh about her co-actors in Crushed S3

Amazon miniTV recently released the third season of the much-loved coming-of-age romance drama series, Crushed. The first two seasons resonated deeply among romance lovers and created much anticipation. Starring Aadhya Anand, Naman Jain, Arjun Deshwal, and Urvi Singh in pivotal roles, in the third season the narrative goes deeper into their experiences, testing the depth of their friendships and love amidst newfound complexities and struggles. Created by Dice Media and directed by Mandar Kurundkar, the series is a hearty blend of emotions and drama, with twists, turns and exploring individuality.

Talking about her co-actors and their special bond, Urvi Singh shared, “​​ ‘My crushed’ co-stars are my absolute favorite and I can’t even imagine this journey without any of them. They are the funniest and craziest individuals I have met and I am sure anyone would enjoy their company. Our conversations would range from dark comedy to deep intellectual talks.” Exploring the nitty gritty of her character ‘Jasmine’ in the new season, she further expressed, “In this season, I think jazz has played a significant role in shaping Rajat's growth as a character, enhancing their understanding of emotions and vulnerabilities, and refining their capacity for self-expression.”