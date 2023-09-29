"Can't wait to show the trailer": Salman Khan reacts on the positive response of Tiger 3 teaser

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to make November special for his fans as his film ‘Tiger 3’ will be released in theatres this Diwali.Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif.Expressing gratitude to fans for showering love on his character Avinash Singh Rathore over the years, Salman said, “I’m really proud of the Tiger franchise. Tiger has got unanimous love and support from not only my fans but also from the audience across the world for over 10 years now! I’m really humbled that my character has resonated with so many people globally.

Piquing the audience’s excitement for the action-packed drama, Yash Raj Films recently released “Tiger Ka Message”, a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3. In ‘Tiger Ka Message’, it was revealed that Salman aka Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India. This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how “Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.” Sharing what went behind the making of the particular video, Salman said, “When we started discussing the marketing plan for Tiger 3, we thought why don’t we do a hat-tip to the nostalgia that this franchise holds in the hearts of the people. Tiger Ka Message is just that. If you see the video, it is mixed with footage from the past two films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It talks about how Tiger has given his all for India and even risked his life and his family for his country.” Salman Khan added, “This was deliberately done to tell people what Tiger, the character, and the franchise stands for. He is a selfless agent. I’m really happy that people have given us so much love at the start of our campaign and I can’t wait to show you the trailer now!”