Cardi B admits she hasn't washed her hair in three months

Washington DC [US], October 31 : Rapper Cardi B left fans stunned after admitting on social media that she hasn't washed her hair in nearly three months, according to Page Six.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker made the candid revelation during an Instagram Live session, where she appeared wearing a wig cap. "I haven't washed my s-t in like two months," she told viewers, before correcting herself, "Matter of fact I'm lying, probably like three months..." ,"I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this b**** right here," she said, pointing to her head.

Her admission quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. Some users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed shock, with one writing, "Ima throw up for real," while another joked, "Imagine the smell."

Others dismissed the confession as playful exaggeration. "Y'all believe anything and run with it," one comment read.

"Yall believe anything and run with it," one commenter remarked, while another chimed in, "Idk what's funnier her making fun of her self or ya believing this is true lmao," according to Page Six.

Still others had different questions. "Okay but who asked, Cardi?" a follower queried, while another wrote, "I wash my hair a couple of times a week. Don't u get itchy in the hair if u don't do that?"

The pregnant songstress, who is currently expecting her fourth child, her first with Stefon Diggs, isn't the first celebrity to raise eyebrows with questionable hygiene habits.

"I use soap, but I don't wash my hair. I wash it every two months," talk show host James Corden said on a 2022 episode of "The Late Late Show," adding, "That is a true story," according to Page Six.

Jake Gyllenhaal admitted in 2021 that he doesn't think bathing regularly is "necessary."

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the "Brokeback Mountain" star said at the time, according to Page Six.

