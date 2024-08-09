Cardi B opens up about horrifying accident during pregnancy

Washington [US], August 9 : Rapper and singer Cardi B recently disclosed a distressing incident that nearly led to a miscarriage of her third child.

The 31-year-old artist shared this experience with her followers on X Spaces earlier this week, shedding light on the gravity of the situation.

Cardi B, who is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, recounted a "freak accident" that significantly impacted her pregnancy, according to Page Six.

"I had a f-king freak accident," she stated.

"That's how I have to explain it because I don't know how something well, it wasn't little, I actually heard it."

She elaborated that the incident was unusual and severe, leaving her temporarily immobilized.

The rapper admitted that the accident caused a period of paralysis, with the potential to threaten her unborn child's safety.

"And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come, but it didn't," Cardi B noted with evident relief.

Cardi B revealed her struggle with the aftermath of the accident. "Yesterday I was feeling good 'cause I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today I woke up sober, honey. I'm dying. Like, I'm dying. I swear to God. If I don't feel good in four hours, I'm going to the hospital, and I don't give a f-k," she explained, according to Page Six.

The Grammy-winning artist also discussed her experience with morphine, joking about her desire for more of the painkiller.

"Morphine me down. I don't give a damn!" she said with a laugh, before acknowledging the potential for addiction.

"This is probably why bihes be getting addicted to drugs and s-t," she added.

Cardi B did not provide additional details regarding her diagnosis or recovery process, and her representatives have not yet responded to requests for further comment, according to Page Six.

This revelation comes on the heels of Cardi B announcing her pregnancy amidst reports of her seeking to end her seven-year marriage to Offset.

Despite their marital troubles, Cardi B confirmed that Offset, 32, is the father of her unborn child, though she has stated that she does not seek child support from him.

