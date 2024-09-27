Cardi B responds to Offset's infidelity claims: "I regret you"

Washington [US], September 27 : In a dramatic turn of events, Cardi B and Offset have found themselves embroiled in a public dispute following the birth of their third child earlier this month.

The estranged couple exchanged heated comments on social media platforms, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), recently.

AND DID !!!!!!— Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 25, 2024

The conflict ignited when Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, accused Cardi Bborn Belcalis Marlenis Almanzarof cheating while she was pregnant.

During an Instagram Live session, he provocatively commented, "U fked with a baby inside tell the truth!!," prompting Cardi to respond directly on X, declaring "AND DID !!!!!!," which fans interpreted as a confirmation of his allegations.

Cardi, 31, did not hold back during her live broadcast, expressing her frustration and emphasizing her feelings toward Offset, 32.

"But f- you, I regret you," she stated emphatically, adding, "I'm too good for you. I've always been too good for you."

She also addressed Offset's perceived threats, saying, "Since you wanna f-ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s-, you wanna take my s- because I'm moving on? Move on. Move on. Why can't you move on?"

Cardi further hinted at the complexities of their ongoing legal battles, quipping, "It's no fun when Mama's got the gun, right? Now we're going to court war, right?"

Cardi and Offset share three children, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, son Wave Set Cephus, and their newborn daughter, born in September 2024.

Their relationship has been characterized by a series of ups and downs, initially sparking romance rumours in February 2017 during Super Bowl LI.

By October of that year, Offset had proposed to Cardi during Power 99's Powerhouse concert, although it was later revealed they had secretly married a month prior, as per People magazine.

Their relationship has faced significant challenges, with Cardi filing for divorce twicefirst in September 2020 and again in July 2024.

Shortly after the latter filing, she announced her pregnancy with their third child, who arrived just a month later.

