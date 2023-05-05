Carrie Fisher honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Star Wars Day

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Late actor Carrie Fisher was honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star on May 4 also known as Star Wars Day.

Her daughter, Billie Lourd, was in attendance and spoke about how much the honour would have meant to her mother, Fox News reported.

"I'd like to say thank you so much to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for this incredible honour. I know my mom would just be so excited and grateful," she said during her speech. The Force is obviously always with you," she said.

The actress confessed that growing up she thought her mother was "a lot embarrassing" and that Fisher tried to change her perspective by showing her the "cool movie she was in, 'Star Wars.'" Lourd said she would just "roll my eyes and yell, 'It's too loud, Mommy!'" She admitted she finally gave in and watched the movie when she was in middle school because boys started coming up to her and telling her they "fantasized" about her mother. Once she finally saw the movie, she realized what all the fuss was about.

"I wanted to hate it, so I could tell her how lame she was. Like any kid, I didn't want my mom to be hot or cool. She was my mom. But that day, staring at the screen, I realized no one is or will ever be as hot or as cool as Princess Leia," she said.

Lourd also thanked her "space uncle" Mark Hamill, saying she adores him "beyond belief."

Fisher died on December 27, 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, film and stage legend Reynolds, passed away the following day from a brain hemorrhage caused by a stroke. She was 60.The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher made her film debut opposite Warren Beatty in 1975's Shampoo.She also appeared in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters, and provided the voice of Peter Griffin's boss Angela in the adult mated sitcom Family Guy.

But her enduring fame is thanks to her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a part she reprised in last year's reboot The Force Awakens.

