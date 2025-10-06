Carry On Spying to Premiere in Mumbai with a Star Studded Cast

Mumbai is all set to witness the premiere of Carry On Spying, a comedy play that promises to bring the house down with laughter. Written and directed by Bharat Dabholkar and presented by Paritosh Painter, the play will have its first show on October 10th, 2025, at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, followed by another performance on October 11th at Balgandharva Auditorium, Bandra. This play promises to be the season’s most entertaining English theatrical production, packed with witty one-liners, eccentric characters, and laugh-out-loud situations.

The play is a Spy Comedy but in Indian Style. We have seen India beat the world on the battlefield and also dominate on the cricket pitch. Now, it's time to watch the tables turn on stage, as Indians outwit the world with humour.The play features a powerhouse ensemble including Ananth Mahadevan, Tannaz Irani, Suresh Menon, Vikas Patil, Charmy Kelaiya, Mohan Azad, Dr. Deepa Bhajekar, and Bharat Dabholkar himself, who also steps into an acting role.

Set in a fictional Asian country “behind the Iron Curtain,” Carry On Spying revolves around the Indian Embassy, temporarily left in the hands of Pyare Mohan Dixit the Ambassador’s clueless and overconfident son. His day takes a wild turn when a Gujarati tourist family, the Patels, accidentally wanders into a top-secret missile-testing zone and are mistaken for international spies. What follows is a madcap sequence of misunderstandings involving a flamboyant oil tycoon, a Bond-villain-style police chief, a power-hungry assistant, and a cook-turned-magician hiding in a cupboard for six years. As the embassy is surrounded, love blossoms, bullets are fired, identities are swapped, and escape plans go hilariously off track.Carry On Spying blends classic farce with contemporary Indian humour, making it a perfect treat for theatre lovers looking for a night of unrestrained laughter.

Written & directed by Bharat Dabholkar, Presented by Paritosh Painter (Ideas The Entertainment Company). Produced by Sejal Painter, the creative duo of Painter and Dabholkar, known for their sharp wit and crowd-pleasing theatrical productions, are back together to deliver what they call “a laugh-a-minute rollercoaster that celebrates India’s unique sense of humour.”