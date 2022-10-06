CARRYMINATI’S PARTNER-IN-CRIME DEEPAK CHAR ACES THE CONTENT BUSINESS IN INDIA

Deepak Char, the business manager and partner to Asia’s #1 YouTuber Ajey Nagar popularly known as CarryMinati has a success story of his own to tell. Char, a MBA graduate from Sharda University, joined Nagar in the year 2019 at a time when the latter’s subscriber base stood at approximately 7.6 million. In a short span of 3 years, Char was successful in strategically cultivating Nagar’s brand lineage through brand endorsements, film associations and tactical content creation. Today Nagar stands rock solid at a subscriber base of over 35 plus million earning him the pedestal of one of the topmost content creators within the South Asian community. Char was entrusted with everything right from systematically restructuring Nagar’s management into a formal corporate set-up to handholding his day-to-day operations to content strategizing to striking maiden collaborations in the film, OTT and brand partnerships.

When Char took on the reigns, he procured Nagar’s first brand endorsement deal with Artic Fox and went on to associate with over 25 brands including partnerships with ASUS, Lenskart, WinZO, Ponds, COD, Free Fire, Amazon Prime, disnery+Hotstar, Mivi, NordVPN, Game.Tv, BalleBaazi that augmented Nagar’s YOY revenue to 83% He was responsible for locking in debut film collaborations with Runway 34 and Big Bull. Aside of being a co-producer on the sketches on CarryMinati he also turned producer and launched Nagar’s debut web series called Me, Boss & Lockdown which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and also helped Nagar to become the first Indian YouTuber to invest in hi-tech animation with Uncanny Roaches in the video of The Land Of Bigg Boss. A Mayo College Ajmer & Tagore Public School Jaipur alumni, Char quit his plush sales job and family business of petrol pumps, travel agencies and handicrafts to dabble in the field of content creation and management at the age of 29 with no prior experience. Char, who started his professional journey with a remuneration of INR 40,000 per month in 2012 today takes home a substantial revenue by putting his limitless efforts in business development and negotiation skills to better use. His past work profile includes a 7-year corporate stint at information and technology firm Premiere Global Services, USA where he transitioned from Key Account Manager to Sales Head (Regional Sales Manager) – North India and was also awarded the prestigious Chairman’s/Presidents Club Award, Peak Performers Award, APAC Software Seller Award and APAC Elite Performers Award. His most noteworthy contribution was striking a US$3.6 million HCL Technologies deal that earmarked him as a top global performer in the APAC region for Premier Global Services. Today Char is not just Nagar’s first cousin or business partner but is also a stakeholder in all of Nagar’s ventures under Alacrity Digital Entertainment and aspires to further broaden Nagar’s brand equity as an entrepreneur with a foray into the gaming segment.



