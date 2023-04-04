Cast You: A Genuine digital casting agency which is making difference in entertainment industry by its cutting edge solutions

Cast You is a digital casting agency that specializes in providing casting solutions for the Indian entertainment industry and currently based out in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune. Established in 2018, by 2 boyhood friends, Sagar Gurnani and Utkarsh Shah, the agency has quickly gained popularity and become a go-to destination for producers and directors looking for talented actors and performers.

The agency operates on a digital platform, which makes the casting process simple and efficient. They offer a wide range of services, including casting for films, television shows, web series, advertisements, and music videos. Cast You has a vast database of actors, models, and performers from all over the country, making it easier for them to find the perfect match for their client's requirements.

One of the most significant advantages of working with Cast You is that they have a team of experienced casting directors who understand the nuances of the entertainment industry. They are well-versed with the changing trends and requirements of the industry and can quickly identify the right talent for a particular role. They work closely with the production team and provide personalised casting solutions to meet their specific needs.

Another key feature of Cast You is their user-friendly online platform. It allows actors and performers to create their profiles and showcase their talents. The platform is designed to help performers get noticed by industry professionals and increase their chances of getting selected for auditions. The platform also provides regular updates on upcoming auditions, casting calls, and other industry-related news.

Cast You has worked with some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment & Ad film industry. They have cast actors for brands such as Facebook, Pantaloons, and Netflix. They have also cast models for E commerce websites like Rocky Star & Payal Singhal and Apart from this, Cast You has provided casting solutions for numerous other TVC’s and digital films.

Cast You has an excellent reputation for providing quality casting solutions. They understand the importance of finding the right talent for a project and strive to ensure that their clients are satisfied with the final outcome. They have a rigorous selection process that includes auditions, screen tests, and background checks to ensure that they only select the best performers.

One of the unique aspects of Cast You is their focus on diversity and inclusivity. They believe in providing opportunities to performers from all backgrounds and have a strong commitment to promoting diversity in the entertainment industry. They have cast actors from different regions of India and have also provided opportunities to performers with disabilities.

In conclusion, Cast You is a digital casting agency that provides high-quality casting solutions to the Indian entertainment industry. They have a vast database of talented performers, a team of experienced casting directors, and a user-friendly online platform that makes the casting process efficient and effective. They have an excellent reputation for providing quality casting solutions and have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. Their commitment to diversity and inclusivity sets them apart from their competitors and makes them a reliable partner for any production team looking for the right talent.