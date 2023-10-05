CBI registers FIR against CBFC officials, others after censor certificate bribery allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into a case involving three private individuals and unnamed public servants of the (CBFC) in Mumbai. The investigation stems from a complaint filed alleging a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of Rs 7,00,000 in exchange for securing a censor certificate from the CBFC for a Hindi-dubbed movie.

According to the complaint, the conspiracy unfolded during the month of September 2023, when a private individual is believed to have colluded with others to facilitate the issuance of a censor certificate for a movie dubbed in Hindi. The CBI has acted to address these allegations of corruption within the CBFC, a regulatory body responsible for certifying films for public exhibition.The identity of the private individuals involved and the public servants implicated in the case remain undisclosed as the investigation is ongoing.

On September 29, actor-producer Vishal Krishna Reddy, popularly known as Vishal, accused the Central Board of Film Certification of corruption. In a video shared on X, he highlighted an incident that took place at the Mumbai branch of CBFC. Vishal revealed that he had to pay Rs. 6.5 lacs to attain certification for the Hindi release of his film, Mark Antony.