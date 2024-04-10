CBS hits renewal jackpot: 'NCIS', 'The Neighborhood' locked in for new seasons!

Washington [US], April 10 : In a recent announcement, CBS has confirmed the renewal of two of its popular series, 'NCIS', and 'The Neighborhood.'

Both shows have earned another season on the network, continuing their successful runs in the world of television entertainment.

'NCIS,' the long-standing drama series, will mark its 22nd season, reaffirming its status as a cornerstone of CBS's scripted lineup.

As per Deadline, the president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, praised both shows, highlighting their ability to deliver authentic storytelling infused with heart, humour, and relatable family dynamics. She expressed the network's pride in bringing back these beloved series for another season.

With an impressive average of 12.9 million multiplatform viewers, 'NCIS' remains a powerhouse for CBS, demonstrating enduring popularity even after multiple seasons.

The franchise has expanded beyond the original series, with successful spin-offs like 'NCIS: Hawaii' and 'NCIS: Sydney.'

Additionally, exciting projects such as a prequel series and a spinoff featuring fan-favourite characters are in the works, promising more captivating stories for viewers, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, 'The Neighborhood' continues to charm audiences with its engaging comedy and ensemble cast.

The show, now entering its seventh season, has garnered an average of 7.9 million multi-platform viewers, solidifying its place in CBS's lineup of must-watch sitcoms.

The renewal of these fan-favourite shows adds to CBS's recent string of successful renewals, including all three 'FBI' series, with the flagship show securing three more seasons.

As CBS Studios continues to produce quality content, viewers can look forward to more heartfelt drama and hilarious moments from 'NCIS' and 'The Neighborhood' in the seasons to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor