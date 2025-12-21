Celebrating 2 Years of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki: From DDLJ Polo to Fauji Pride, 7 Meta Moments That Made SRK & Taapsee Pannu’s Film Extra Special

As Dunki completes two years since its release, Rajkumar Hirani’s film continues to be remembered not just for its emotional storytelling, but also for the many meta references and nostalgic callbacks woven into the narrative. From subtle nods to SRK’s iconic past roles to clever homages to Hindi cinema classics, Dunki offered fans several moments of delightful recognition.

Here’s a look at seven meta moments from Dunki that stood out:

DDLJ-Inspired Polo T-Shirt

One of the earliest moments that caught attention was Shah Rukh Khan’s character Hardy wearing a blue-and-yellow polo shirt reminiscent of his iconic look from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The visual instantly evoked nostalgia, cleverly recontextualised through the lens of an ageing protagonist.

A Subtle Fauji Tribute

Hardy frequently refers to himself as a fauji, a clear callback to SRK’s television debut in Fauji. The repeated emphasis on his soldier identity felt like a quiet tribute to where the actor’s journey began.

The Familiar Train Entry

Hardy’s introduction via a train sequence brought back memories of SRK’s long association with memorable train scenes across films, instantly striking a chord with long-time fans.

3 Idiots-Style Result Scene

A scene where characters anxiously gather around to check IELTS results mirrors the iconic result-board moment from 3 Idiots. The emotional energy and staging make the homage unmistakable.

Vicky Kaushal’s Masaan Echo

Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhee delivers an emotionally charged monologue that reminded many viewers of his breakout performance in Masaan, drawing a parallel between the two characters’ raw vulnerability.

Courtroom Identity Moment

In a key courtroom sequence, Hardy refuses to claim asylum under false pretences, asserting his pride in his homeland. The moment resonated strongly, reflecting themes of dignity, belonging, and national identity.

Taapsee Pannu’s Sporting Angle

When Taapsee Pannu’s Manu attempts to secure a sports visa by taking up wrestling, it subtly references her real-life portrayal of a sportsperson in Shabaash Mithu, adding another layer for attentive viewers.

Two years on, Dunki stands out as a film that blended emotion with meta storytelling, rewarding audiences who have followed Shah Rukh Khan’s cinematic journey over the decades.