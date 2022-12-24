Celebrity couples who married in 2022

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma

Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members in Mumbai on November 6

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha

Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha officially tied the knot in September after years of dating each other.

Nayanthara and Vignesh

Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married in a traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends in Chennai on June 9.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor\'s wedding was the most talked about wedding this year. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony on April 14.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at his Sukun farmhouse in Khandala on the outskirts of Mumbai on February 13.