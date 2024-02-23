Celebrity Cricket League to Kickoff Today: Mumbai Heroes to Face Kerala Strikers

February 23, marks the kickoff of 2024 Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) with an exhilarating match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. This star-studded spectacle unfolds at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, commencing at 6:30 PM. Catch all the action live on JioCinema and Sony Ten 5. You can also watch the live streaming on CCL’s YouTube channel.

In the nine editions of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) thus far, Southern teams have dominated, clinching the title eight times. The Telugu Warriors have emerged victorious four times, while the Chennai Rhinos and Karnataka Bulldozers have each secured the championship twice. The only exception was in 2019 when the Mumbai Heroes defeated the Karnataka Bulldozers to claim the title. Demonstrating the Southern teams’ dominance, the Kerala Strikers finished as runners-up twice in these finals.

Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the founder of CCL, remains optimistic about the prospects of a Northern team clinching the trophy this season. Despite the close call by the Bhojpuri Dabanggs last year, who reached the championship game but lost to the Telugu Warriors, Vishnu humorously suggested during an event unveiling the Karnataka Bulldozers’ squad jersey that a Northern team might emerge victorious in 2024.