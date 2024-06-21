'Chacha-bhatija’ Anil, Arjun Kapoor to shake a leg on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ grand premiere

Mumbai, June 21 Bollywood star Anil Kapoor along with his actor-nephew Arjun Kapoor will be seen setting the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ stage on fire at the grand premiere, which is set to take place on Friday evening.

Sources told IANS that the two will be seen dancing on the track “Chokra Jawaan” from the 2012 film “Ishaqzaade”, which marked Arjun’s debut in Hindi cinema as an actor.

Anil, who is for the first time stepping into the shoes of a host for a digital version of the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss”, which was earlier presented by filmmaker Karan Johar and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, will be seen shaking a leg on his numbers too.

The actor will be seen performing on the track “Kate Nahin Kat Te” from the 1987 film “Mr. India”. The song, which was originally sung by Alisha Chinai and Kishore Kumar, was originally picturised on him and the late actress Sridevi, who passed away in an accidental drowning in 2018.

He will then perform on the song “My Name Is Lakhan” from the 1989 film “Ram Lakhan”. The iconic track is synonymous with the actor, whose ‘tapori’ style in the film resonated with the country's youth.

Anil will also be seen performing on the number “The Punjaabban Song” from the film “JugJugg Jeeyo” sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy.

As the house is set to host its contestants, several names have been confirmed as the participants.

Diva journalist Shobhaa De to Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey and Internet sensation Chandrika Dixit, famously called the “vada pav” girl from the national capital, will be seen in the show.

Then there is Sonam Khan, the veteran actress, who has featured in films such as “Vishwatma” and “Tridev”, television actress Sana Sultan, content creator Vishal Pandey, actress Sana Maqbul, journalist Deepak Chaurasia; and Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta who were seen in the show “Temptation Island”, will also be seen in the show.

