Chad Michael Murray, Sarah Roemer expecting their third child

Washington [US], July 9 : American actor Chad Michael Murray announced that he and actor Sarah Roemer are expecting their third child, PEOPLE reported.

Murray took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet photo of his smiling wife showing off a large baby bump.

Murray captioned the post, " Baby #3 loading... Anyone know any new gadgets for babies? It's been a bit since we had one. Ps- forgive the quality of the photo- alas I'm still on IPhone 8 becoz I love the button and won't trade it away. Sometimes I see ppl staring at my phone with button envy and I get it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Murray (@chadmichaelmurray)

The actor and Roemer married in 2015 and had a son the following year. They also have a daughter, who was born in 2017, as per PEOPLE.

The couple's exciting baby news comes just days after Murray shared a rare video of his son, 8, and daughter, 6, the names of whom he and the 'Disturbia' actress have not yet revealed playing ball outside together.

"Watching the leaps a kid can make every year is utterly fascinating," he captioned the post, adding, "We made him take 3 months off & now our boy is starting to dial in for the upcoming season. #thisis8 #proudparents."

"Side note how dang cute is it that our daughter wanted to help train her big brother by being the ball girl," Murray added.

On Mother's Day in May, the 'Cinderella' actor paid tribute to his wife by posting a photo of Roemer on a plane with a heartfelt caption celebrating her role as a mother.

"My forever dream woman. Happy Mother's Day to this woman who carry's this family pack on her shoulders:) You're our rock mama," Murray wrote.

Murray added, "I never celebrated Mother's Day growing up because I didn't have a Mother- but watching the selflessness and sacrifices you make, without ever flinching, blow me away and truly show me why Mothers are like no other. And somehow you do all of it and still look this dang good:) I love you Sarah."

