Chad Smith pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins in special video

Los Angeles, April 2 Chad Smith, the drummer of rock band 'Red Hot Chili Peppers', shared a special tribute video for his friend and 'Foo Fighters' drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 at the age of 50, Variety reports.

As per Variety, the video is a compilation of Smith and Hawkins' most memorable moments together captured on camera, including many clips from touring. 'Foo Fighters' first opened for the 'Red Hot Chili Peppers' in 1999 on the latter's 'Californication' tour.

During the tour, Hawkins and Dave Grohl pulled off a prank on Smith as they dumped pasta on his head while he was drumming. Ever since, the two drummers kept up a playful yet sincere friendship, which is displayed in the video.

Smith can be heard during an interview clip at the beginning of the video as he says, "Taylor's my good buddy whom I've known forever."

The footage shows Smith and Hawkins playing the same drum set and goofing around backstage as 'My Hero' by 'Foo Fighters' blasts off in the background.

"I think we're going to make a lot of other rock bands a little jealous," Hawkins tells Smith in one clip.

The video ends with Smith's tribute to Hawkins during the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on March 31 where Smith said in his speech, "I have to give a shoutout to my brother Taylor Hawkins. I love you, Taylor. He would laugh and make a smart ass comment about this whole thing."

The video was put together for Smith by Daniel Catullo, who directed the 2017 'Foo Fighters at the Acropolis' series on PBS that Smith hosted.

