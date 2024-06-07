Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As 'Bado Badi' Song Gets Removed from YouTube

Pakistan's social media star, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, has been making waves with his new song "Bado Badi." The track has sparked discussions not just in Pakistan but also in India. However, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is facing backlash from many for this song. The singer has run into trouble as his "Bado Badi" song was recently taken down from YouTube. Despite being one of the most popular songs on the platform, it is no longer available.

The removal of "Bado Badi" from YouTube was due to copyright issues. The song was a cover of a classic piece by the renowned singer Noor Jehan. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of the song had gained over 128 million views within a month. According to reports, the removal was a result of copyright concerns. The original "Bado Badi" was sung by Noor Jehan for the 1973 movie "Banarasi Thug."

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's version of "Bado Badi" went viral in April this year across South Asia, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Despite its popularity, the song has now been taken down from YouTube. Chahat Fateh Ali Khan rose to fame during the pandemic in 2020 and has since become a prominent figure in Pakistan. His songs have inspired numerous memes, and he was even invited to the IPPA Awards in 2023.