Chahatt Khanna, singer Kevvy Sage's new song 'Saah' released

Mumbai, Feb 20 Actress Chahatt Khanna has featured in a peppy romantic Punjabi song 'Saah'. She says the number is beautiful and she herself cannot stop listening to it.

The song is titled 'Saah' and has the singer Kevvy Sage serenading the beautiful Chahatt in the video. Kevvy is also the lyrics writer and composer for the song. Prashant Chauhan has produced the song under the Mixsingh music label.

Chahatt said, "Isn't the song beautiful? I mean, I can't stop listening to it. The feedback so far has been very encouraging and heartwarming, to say the least. Shooting the video was so much fun, and besides being an amazing singer, Kevvy is very good on camera."

The actress, who is popularly known for her role in the show 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai', added: "It was a great effort from the team and experience that we hope the audience can enjoy together. So for anyone who hasn't checked it out yet. Looking forward."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor