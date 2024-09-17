'Chal Kudiye': Alia, Diljit captivate fans with inspiring women anthem from 'Jigra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : The new track of the Ikk Kudi duo is finally here. Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh's song 'Chal Kudiye' from the much-anticipated film 'Jigra'.

The song is written by Harmanjeet Singh and composed by Manpreet Singh. And beautifully sung by Alia and Diljit.

The music video features Diljit Dosanjh in an all-white ensemble while Alia wore a black T-shirt with the word representing 'ghar.' The song celebrates women's strength.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Alia treated fans with the music video and captioned the post, which read, "#ChalKudiye OUT NOW! #Jigra in cinemas, 11th October."

