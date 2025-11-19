"Chameleon is back": Deepika Padukone cheers loud for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 : Actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating the trailer launch of Ranveer Singh's highly-awaited film, 'Dhurandhar'.

On Tuesday, the official trailer of 'Dhurandhar' was unveiled, offering a dark and gritty portrait of cross-border tensions, politics, and vengeance. Ranveer Singh, who appeared in a rugged avatar at the centre of the high-stakes espionage drama, clearly won his wife's heart with his transformative performance.

As soon as Ranveer shared the film's trailer on Instagram, Deepika Padukone was among his biggest cheerleaders.

"'The Chameleon' is back!!!" she wrote in the comments along with fire emojis.

It is worth mentioning that the remark playfully acknowledges Ranveer Singh's versatility to adapt to different characters. The trailer of 'Dhurandhar' also shows him transforming his physique as well as his looks with long hair and a beard.

In the meantime, the trailer has equally struck a chord with his fans and friends from the industry. Many others hailed Ranveer Singh's appearance as well as the powerful narrative presented by director Aditya Dhar.

Stars like Yami Gautam, Alia Bhatt, Aparshakti Khurana, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekkar, Zoya Akhtar, and Mouni Roy also appeared impressed.

The four-minute-and-eight-second trailer introduces all key characters one after another. It begins with a brutal torture scene that brings in Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, aka 'Angel of Death,' who promises to "bleed India with a thousand cuts."

R Madhavan appears as the Indian spymaster Sanyal, while Akshaye Khanna is seen as Rehman Dakait, a sharp and dangerous figure.

Sanjay Dutt also joins the team of villains as SP Chaudhary Aslam. In the latter part of the trailer, Ranveer enters as the man who is sent to counter them. The rest of the trailer is packed with action scenes, gunfire and fast-moving shots.'

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

