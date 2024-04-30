"Chamkila refuses to leave me": Vijay Varma thanks Imtiaz Ali for the film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila' has been receiving love and praise from critics and audiences. The film also impressed actor Vijay Varma. He revealed how the film refused to leave his mind even after five days. The actor also thanked filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for this gift.

Vijay took to his Instagram stories on Monday and shared still of Parineeti and Diljit along with a note. He described the movie as one of the most "potent, poignant and extraordinary" he has seen.

"It's been 5 days since I watched chamkila and it refuses to leave me. It is one of the most potent, poignant and extraordinary film I have seen and I want to thank @imtiazaliofficial sir giving us this gift."

He alos heaped praise on Parineeti and Diljit for their performance.

Vijay wrote, "Parineeti Chopra was delightful as she tapped onto such simplicity and genuineness. And Diljit Dosanjh bhai.. mere shabd kam pad jayenge aapki taarif ke liye. Dil jit liya. BRAVO!"

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on OTT.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma recently appeared in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' which hit theatres month on March 15. The movie features Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.

Vijay Varma has finished shooting for their upcoming drama 'Ul Jalool Ishq'.

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, the film also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles.

The release date is yet to be disclosed.

'Ul Jalool Ishq' is produced by fashion icon Manish Malhotra under his company, Stage5 Productions. The movie will also include music from Gulzar and Vishal Bhardwaj.

