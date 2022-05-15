Chandan Roy Sanyal excited for 'Aashram' character's evolution

Mumbai, May 15 Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is gearing up for the third season of the crime drama series 'Aashram'. He is now excited to see the audience's reaction to his character Bhopa Swami's evolution.

The third instalment revolves around the megalomaniac Baba Nirala, who's willing to bend any number of rules to get his way and expand the empire through his 'Aashram'. While the series raises the issue of challenging beliefs, Chandan has hit the nail on its head with his act as Bhopa Swami who carries out the operations of Baba Nirala's aashram.

On the trailer release, Chandan says: "I am delighted that the wait is over and the trailer of Aashram Season 3 is out. I'm excited to know what the audience thinks about the evolution of Bhopa Swami.

"We've had a memorable time shooting for this season and the best part is that the audience is as enthusiastic as us. It feels great to witness such anticipation."

Chandan Roy Sanyal also awaits the streaming of Amazon Prime's 'Shehar Lakhot'.

