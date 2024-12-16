Chandigarh students light candles, remember Ustaad Zakir Hussain's legacy

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 : People in different parts of the country as also abroad have been paying condolences on the death of Ustad Zakir Hussain, one of the greatest tabla players, who passed away in the United States after battling idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news of his death was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who spoke on behalf of Hussain's family.

On Monday, music teacher Gurpreet Singh and several students gathered on the streets in Chandigarh to remember the legendary musician.

The students were seen holding candles and posters as they paid tribute to the life and legacy of the music maestro.

Speaking to ANI, Gurpreet Singh spoke about how Zakir Hussain inspired generations. "It is very difficult for me to describe how I feel because Zakir Hussain was so great. Not just me, the whole world has been inspired by him and the table."

Talking about how Hussain changed the way people see the tabla today, Singh said the musical instrument has reached where it is now because of him.

"People are trying new things with the tabla, which was not possible earlier. He showed us new paths to think and try different things," he said.

"When I was in third or fourth grade, I did not even know what a tabla was. I used to see Zakir Ji on TV in ads like 'Wah Taj' and was very fascinated with big musical instruments. At that time, I didn't have a tabla at home, so I would use plastic containers and try to play like him. That is how my journey began. It was because of him that I started playing tabla," he added.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide.

