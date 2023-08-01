Chandu Champion: Kartik Aryan's 1st look from Kabir Khan directorial is all but impressive

The upcoming film Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan, which is based on the true story of a sportsperson, has piqued the interest of the masses. Kartik Aaryan intrigued fans with his first-look poster from ‘Chandu Champion’. The picture showed the actor exuding pride in the India blazer. The much-awaited first look shows the young superstar in a completely new avatar - fully getting into the skin of the character. With short hair and wearing the blazer of India, Kartik-has attempted a never-been-seen-before look for the film.

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir's first association and the second one with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Kartik announced the title of the film and captioned his Instagram post as "Chandu Nahi. Champion Hai Main. Chandu Champion on 14th June 2024 (sic)."Chandu Champion is all set for its grand release on EID June 2024. The director summed up the story of his new project, "A true story of a man who refused to surrender."

Kabir Khan shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Elated to announce my next one with #SajidNadiadwala. Presenting @kartikaaryan in and as #ChanduChampion - A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024." The filmmaker's colleagues wished him good luck on the post. Katrina Kaif, who is a close friend of Kabir, shared an emoji on the post. Actor Gajraj Rao posted some fire emojis on his post. Kabir Khan is best known for directing hits like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight and 83. He also directed the web-series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled movie