Channing Tatum on how his role in 'Blink Twice' is different from previous ones, says "It's the first time"

Washington [US], July 19 : Actor Channing Tatum shared how he prepared for his role in the upcoming American thriller film 'Blink Twice', which is directed by Zoe Kravitz , as per The Hollywood Reporter.

He also opened up about how the character is different from previous ones.

He recently opened up about starring in his fiancee Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut. He plays tech billionaire Slater King in the mystery thriller.

"It's the first time I've ever played anyone like this," Tatum shared "Every character I play, I usually have some sort of love for or a connection to, " he added.

However, it was much different with this character. "I don't think I'll ever tell anybody what I had to create inside my head to play this person," he said, adding, "He's a psychopath."

'Blink Twice' follows Slater, who meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a fundraising gala and offers her to accompany him and his pals on a dream vacation to his own island. However, when odd things begin to occur on the island, Frida begins to question her reality.

Kravitz also shared that the characters being trapped in an unfamiliar place have added more drama to the film.

"It was really more about power dynamics," the Batman actress explained. "And trying to create a situation where the characters were isolated. That, in my mind, is the scariest situation you could be in, whether you're trapped in the back of a car, in a closet, or in a dark room at a party. I was trying to find an environment where the characters had to stay and deal with the crumbling of the power dynamics." 'Blink Twice' hits theatres on August 23, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

