Channing Tatum shares throwback pictures from his childhood

Los Angeles, July 29 Hollywood actor Channing Tatum recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a series of throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram, Tatum shared a carousel of four photos and wrote in the caption, "Hehehe these popped up on my phone. Man, how many lifetimes ago was this?”

The first snapshot shows a young Tatum dressed in an oversized brown trench coat and jeans, with a wide-brimmed hat nearly covering his eyes as he grins at the camera.

In the second photo, which is in black and white, he appears to be sitting in a bucket.

The third photo features a young Tatum in an elementary school portrait, sporting gel-styled hair and a simple white collared shirt.

According to People magazine, the fourth and final photo in the set shows Tatum holding an umbrella handle and wearing the same wide-brimmed hat from the first image.

The actor's nostalgic post follows a recent appearance where he joined the Las Vegas cast of Magic Mike Live onstage to dance.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Tatum engaged with the audience and performed choreography, as shown in footage posted by the official Magic Mike Live Instagram.

The caption read, "Daddy's home @channingtatum."

Tatum is indeed a father to his 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Last year, Tatum and Everly enjoyed quality time together at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at SoFi Stadium in California.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tatum shared insights about his pop star friend, saying, “I mean, I kind of know her a little personally, and she’s really just normal and sweet. And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts."

