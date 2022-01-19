Characterisation of Ranjini is exactly what I am in real life: Abhirami Venkatachalam

Chennai, Jan 19 Actress Abhirami Venkatachalam, who plays Ranjani in the micro-series 'Aanandham Aarambham' on Disney+ Hotstar, says that the characterisation of Ranjani is exactly what she is in real life.

The actress, who is known for her performance in the Ajith-starrer 'Nerkonda Parvaai', opened up about what excited her about the series.

"The characterisation of Ranjini in the series is exactly what I am in my real life. The character very well resonates with the real me. When Jagan narrated the character to me in his own funny way, I was instantly convinced. The very moment I heard the script narration, I decided that I wanted to do this.

"Another thing that excited me was the story's concept. The romantic quotient is happening for me for the very first time. I have essayed all types of characters and have been a part of stories of different genres - be it emotional, suspense, thrilling but never been a part of a romantic drama. It is the very first time when I will be a part of a romantic series and hence it is a whole new experience for me. The excitement of doing the on-screen romance series thrilled me," she said.

Diving deep into the insight of a simple cup of coffee bringing two individuals together, the eight-episode micro-series traces the heartwarming relationship of two coffee lovers, Ranjani and Ramcharan, starting from their proposal to their first wedding anniversary.

Each four-minute episode displays how coffee becomes an integral part of their everyday life to build an equal relationship.

