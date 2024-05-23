Charlie Colin, bassist and founding member of Train, dies at 58

Los Angeles [US], May 23 : Charlie Colin, bassist of music band 'Train', has passed away. He was 58.

As per Variety, Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium.

Taking to Instagram, the other band members of Train remembered Colin for his technical prowess and contributions to the group.

"When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him," wrote the band, captioning a picture of Train in its early days.

"He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let's make a band that's the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond. I'll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels," the post read.

Colin was one of the original members of Train, which initially consisted of Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Scott Underwood and Jimmy Stafford. As bassist for the band, Colin contributed to the group's first three albums: 1999's eponymous debut, 2001's 'Drops of Jupiter' and 'My Private Nation'. He and the band had breakthrough success as a quintet with the 2001 hit 'Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)', which hit No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy for best rock song and best instrumental arrangement accompanying vocalist(s).

Colin, Hotchkiss and Stafford formed the group Apostles before breaking up. After traveling the world, Colin returned Stateside and joined the newly formed Train around 1996. Alongside Train, he toured the world and had mainstream success before leaving the band in 2003 due to substance abuse.

"There was a lot of things that led to me leaving, but it really escalated into it," Colin said in a 2023 interview with Delphine's Circle. "We never took a break. We drove our tour bus into the parking lot of the recording studio for our second and third record. In Philadelphia, we made our one-and-a-half record... We just never stopped. It's kind of one those things where you feel like this is too good to be true. Most bands have a lifespan of a few years."

