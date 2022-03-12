Charrul Malik: Budding actors are ready to work for less pay

Mumbai, March 12 Opportunities are limited in showbiz and actors asking for less money are preferred at times, says actress Charrul Malik, who is currently seen as Rusa in Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli's 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai 'and 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

She adds that this often leads to there being a scarcity of work for others and might lead to insecurity.

"People are insecure because sometimes it happens that once you get good work then people expect to get that kind of work again. So, the break in between gets quite long. I have seen my friends in the acting line, they sit idle for quite a long time. In that period if you do something constructive, then you can survive. If you lose your cool then it gets difficult," she says.

Adding: "Today, some budding actors and other artists get ready to work with less pay as well. Opportunities get killed for those who are seasoned and are working for a long time. I am happy to see these budding artists moving forward in their careers but there are some people who keep getting work repeatedly and you don't get a chance. Ours is not like a full-time job where you get a fixed salary. In this field, it's like a per-day basis, so you can get a little insecure. In today's time, your branding is really important."

However, confidence in yourself is the way to go forward, adds the actress.

"Fortunately, by the grace of God, I didn't face any struggle or insecurities. I have always worked hard and hard work became a part and parcel of achieving my goal. You can say it's struggling hard to reach your goal. I have always stayed positive and have never considered my hard work as a struggle. We never struggle, we always work hard towards achieving our goal. I have never compared myself with others. When I was doing law, at that time only, I came into anchoring. I was not even a graduate. Since then, I have never looked back," she says.

Charrul adds that it's important for actors to understand that a show becoming a hit is not only in their hands.

"Every actor wants his or her projects to be a hit, but it also depends on the production house, the channel on which the show is telecast, how your co-stars are because a single person can't pull the show. There is no guarantee that if you give your best, the show will become a hit. There are times that shows by big production houses on big channels do not do well as it happens sometimes that the viewers could not connect to the show. I think it's like an exam," she says.

"The channels also don't have the patience as they give six months or less than that and if the show doesn't do well, then they shut down the show. It's not their mistake because they also need the revenue," she concludes.

