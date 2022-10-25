Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen all set to part ways, couple to begin divorce proceedings

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have finally decided to end their marriage. Post their wedding, the two decided to part ways after having personal issues. Later, Charu and Rajeev decided to give their marriage another chance for their daughter Ziana. But, it seems as if the two have once again found themselves at loggerheads again.

Charu revealed that she has already initiated their divorce proceedings and she lost her cool after Rajeev’s disappearing act after every fight. She said that the two had a lot of issues and she hoped to get them resolved for their daughter Ziana. Charu revealed in an interview with Etimes, “Rajeev is temperamental, has abused and even raised his hand on me once or twice. He would suspect me of cheating on him. When I was shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he sent messages to my co-actors to stay away from me. It became difficult for me to work. I feel that he was cheating on me, but that’s something I can’t prove.”She also said, “I will initiate divorce proceedings and hope he agrees to it without causing more trouble. Like previously, I haven’t asked for alimony. I don’t want to drag this marriage anymore. I have already wasted three-and-a-half years.” The estranged couple had tied the knot in 2019.